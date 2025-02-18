Live
- She Team Operates 24/7 for Women’s Safety – Additional SP Ch. Rameshwar
- Salman Khan’s Intense New Poster for ‘Sikandar’ Sparks Excitement Among Fans
- We Will Raise Awareness for the Installation of CCTV Cameras in Every Village - SP Gaikwad
- Education Seminar to be Held at Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Nagarkurnool
- US and Russia to Appoint Negotiation Teams to Pursue Resolution on Ukraine Conflict
- SP Gaikwad Inaugurates Chilling Center in Charakonda Mandal
- Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PAK vs NZ Coverage
- Students Should Achieve Success in Both Education and Sports: ADR scientist Dr. C. Sudhakar
- "I'm Disgusted, But...": Lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud Defends Ranveer Allahbadia in Supreme Court Amid Controversial Comments
- India Gears Up for Champions Trophy with High-Intensity Training in Dubai
Just In
Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PAK vs NZ Coverage
Watch Pakistan vs New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 on Feb 19, live on JioHotstar and Star Sports. Match starts at 2:30 PM IST in Karachi.
The Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off on Wednesday, February 19, with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. The tournament returns after an eight-year hiatus.
Pakistan is placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, India, and New Zealand, while Group B consists of Afghanistan, England, Australia, and South Africa. Pakistan will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, with Salman Ali Agha as his vice-captain.
New Zealand, under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, is aiming to secure their first Champions Trophy title since 2000. However, they’ve been dealt a blow as fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out due to injury, with Kyle Jamieson stepping in as his replacement.
Match Schedule, Date, and Time:
Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Time: 2:30 PM IST
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Where to Watch:
Live Streaming: In India, the match will be streamed on JioHotstar.
Live Telecast: The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Sports 18 Network.
Pakistan Champions Trophy Squad:
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
New Zealand Champions Trophy Squad:
Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy