Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PAK vs NZ Coverage

The Champions Trophy 2025 kicks off on Wednesday, February 19, with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. The tournament returns after an eight-year hiatus.

Pakistan is placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, India, and New Zealand, while Group B consists of Afghanistan, England, Australia, and South Africa. Pakistan will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, with Salman Ali Agha as his vice-captain.

New Zealand, under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, is aiming to secure their first Champions Trophy title since 2000. However, they’ve been dealt a blow as fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out due to injury, with Kyle Jamieson stepping in as his replacement.

Match Schedule, Date, and Time:

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Where to Watch:

Live Streaming: In India, the match will be streamed on JioHotstar.

Live Telecast: The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Sports 18 Network.

Pakistan Champions Trophy Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand Champions Trophy Squad:

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy