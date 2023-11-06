Pakistan's Sidra Amin fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct over showing dissent on dismissal

Dhaka : Pakistan player Sidra Amin has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first match of their ICC Women’s Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the sixth over of Pakistan’s innings, when Sidra showed dissent on being adjudged leg before wicket and was dismissed for just seven. ICC said Sidra was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”



In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Sidra’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.



Sidra admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Morshed Ali Khan, third umpire Muhammad Kamruzzaman and fourth umpire Sajedul Islam levelled the charge.

