Pat Cummins ruled out of India, NZ white-ball series to focus on Ashes

Australia Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins has been sidelined from the upcoming white-ball series against India and New Zealand due to a lower back injury. Cricket Australia confirmed that his rehabilitation is being carefully managed with a focus on ensuring full fitness ahead of the Ashes.

Australia are set to play New Zealand in a three-match T20I series starting October 1, followed by a home series against India featuring three ODIs from October 19 to 25, and five T20Is from October 29 to November 8. The highly anticipated Ashes campaign at home will kick off against England in Perth on November 21.

"Cummins won't be considered for the upcoming limited-overs series against India (or New Zealand) and will continue his rehabilitation plan with a return to bowling to be determined as part of his Ashes preparation," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Cummins hasn’t featured in any match since the Test series in the Caribbean, where his bowling workload was notably reduced. He subsequently sat out the five-match T20I series against the West Indies and the following fixtures against South Africa - a strategic decision aimed at giving him a 10-week conditioning period ahead of the Australian Test summer, similar to his preparation last year.

However, Cummins began to experience back soreness after returning from the Caribbean, with the discomfort persisting longer than anticipated. A routine scan conducted on Monday revealed signs of bone stress - often referred to as a hot spot - which can sometimes precede a stress fracture. Fortunately, no fracture was detected in his lower back, and team medical staff remain optimistic that he’ll recover in time for the first Ashes Test against England.

"There always was a de-load planned for him post that West Indies Test series, and then he's just reported that he had a little bit of ongoing back soreness as part of that, and (the scan) just identified a little bit of lumbar bone stress," chair of selectors George Bailey said.

"I think the focus for him has and will continue to be just preparation for that (Ashes) Test series. So there'll just be some further management and a little bit of rehab around that. But in terms of plan for the Ashes, I don't think too much will change. There still feels like there's plenty of time. But there's full expectation that Pat will be right to go come the first Test."