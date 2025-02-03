PCB Races Against Time to Prepare Venues for Champions Trophy as ICC Grants Exception

As the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy draws near, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is working tirelessly to complete renovations at venues in Lahore and Karachi. With less than two weeks to go, the board is focused on ensuring the facilities are ready to host the multi-nation tournament, which begins on February 19. The PCB’s preparations will be tested with the tri-series featuring South Africa and New Zealand, which kicks off on February 8.

Originally slated to be held in Multan, the tri-series has been moved to Lahore and Karachi to evaluate these venues before the main event. The decision was made as the PCB continues its work on both grounds to meet the International Cricket Council's (ICC) stringent criteria for the tournament.

In an unusual move, the ICC granted an exception to the usual "exclusivity period"—typically the three weeks leading up to the tournament—allowing the PCB to use the venues for the tri-series. This period is generally reserved for final preparations and sponsor activations, and the exception has been made to ensure the facilities are up to standard ahead of the Champions Trophy.

According to a well-placed source, while the tournament’s official support period begins on February 12, the ICC will not assume full control of the venues until after the tri-series concludes. Additionally, Dubai's venue, which will host all India games including knockouts, will be available for use from February 10.

The ICC’s approval process for venue readiness is thorough. As part of this, venue inspections are conducted, and any necessary updates are carried out to meet the global body’s requirements. This includes extensive branding, signage, and sponsor activations, all of which must be in place before the first match.

Following several inspections, ICC officials, including General Manager Wasim Khan and Senior Manager (Event Operations) Sarah Edgar, are reportedly satisfied with the progress. Their recent inspection visit last week confirmed that the venues in Pakistan are on track to meet all tournament requirements.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be played in a hybrid model, with all India matches—including knockouts if they qualify—taking place in Dubai. The tournament kicks off on February 19, with the final set for March 9.