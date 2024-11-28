PCB Stands Firm: Naqvi Rejects Hybrid Model, Demands Equality for Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reiterated the PCB's position that any decision about hosting the Champions Trophy must be based on fairness and equality.

With the International Cricket Council (ICC) set to discuss and possibly vote on the issue on November 29, Naqvi revealed that he has been in regular contact with ICC Chairman Greg Barclay, and the PCB team is actively liaising with the ICC.

In a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday morning, Naqvi stated, "Our position is clear. We will do what’s best for Pakistan cricket. We’re in regular contact with the ICC. It’s not acceptable for us to play in India while they refuse to come to Pakistan. Any decision should be based on equality."

The Champions Trophy is set to be held in Pakistan in February and March 2025, but India has refused to travel due to government restrictions.

Naqvi rejected the "hybrid model," where India would play at a neutral venue while Pakistan hosts the rest of the tournament, stating, "India hasn't provided any written objections, and we won't accept the hybrid model."

Naqvi also made it clear that Pakistan's stance on future events in India, such as the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup and the 2026 T20I World Cup, follows the same principle: Pakistan cannot accept India playing here while refusing to come to Pakistan.

He stressed that any ICC decision would need approval from the Pakistani government and urged incoming ICC Chairman Jay Shah to prioritize the ICC’s best interests.

Naqvi concluded by stating that the PCB’s focus is not on financial gain, but on what’s best for Pakistan cricket.