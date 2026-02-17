Points Table Update about T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Seals Super 8 Spot with Win over Canada

NZ vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand registered a very comfortable victory over Canada in Chennai on Tuesday. Now, the team has become the second team from Group D who has entered into the Super Eights step of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

With this T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification results, New Zealand is standing with South Africa. It has already confirmed its progression previously in the tournament, strengthening the lineup for the upcoming stage of the competition.

The win showcased team New Zealand’s stability throughout the group stage, as the team offered a disciplined performance with both bat and ball against the team of Canada. Their all-round performance kept a strong position on the points table.

The game for Australia remains quite difficult ahead and is on the way to a group-stage exit. The team should secure a dominant win against Oman. It increases their hope for favourable results and staying in the tournament.

In other T20 World Cup 2026 match highlights, the team of Sri Lanka also qualifies for the Super Eights. The team defeated Australia in Kandy. The conquest assured Sri Lanka’s advancement alongside already-qualified teams.

However, the team will qualify for the next points table if the team defeats Ireland in its important fixture in the upcoming match on Tuesday.