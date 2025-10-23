Live
- ‘Jaat’ sequel to be helmed by a new director!
- Dulquer brings back retro charm in ‘Ammadive’ from ‘Kaantha’
- 2nd ODI: Never easy when you drop a couple of chances while defending, says Gill
- ‘Modi’s Mission’: New book on Prime Minister’s journey from Vadnagar to PMO to be unveiled tomorrow
- Over 80 pc women believe more female tech leaders can improve workplace culture: Report
- Chhath Puja 2025: Dates, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, and Rituals to Celebrate the Four-Day Festival of the Sun God
- When Boney Kapoor shared how he blew up the market for his late wife Sridevi
- Air Chief Marshal pays respects as Guru Gobind Singh's sacred footwear sets off on grand yatra
- It reminded me of 2008: Gilchrist reminisces first meeting with Rohit in Adelaide
- UPI clocks highest ever single-day payments of Rs 1.02 lakh crore as GST rate cuts spur demand
Pratika Rawal Becomes Joint-Fastest to 1,000 Runs in Women’s ODIs | Women’s Cricket Records
Highlights
Pratika Rawal from India reached 1,000 runs in Women’s ODIs in just 23 innings, matching Australia’s Lindsay Reeler. Discover the fastest players to this milestone in women’s cricket.
Pratika Rawal is an Indian cricket player. She is an opener. She scored 1,000 runs in Women’s ODIs very fast. It took her only 23 innings. This happened during the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup match vs New Zealand.
Record Shared with Lindsay Reeler
Lindsay Reeler from Australia also reached 1,000 runs in 23 innings. They both hold the record for the fastest.
Old Record
Before Pratika, Deepti Sharma was the fastest Indian. She took 29 innings.
Fastest Players to 1,000 Runs in Women’s ODIs:
Lindsay Reeler (Australia) – 23 innings
Pratika Rawal (India) – 23 innings
Nicole Bolton (Australia) – 25 innings
Meg Lanning (Australia) – 25 innings
Belinda Clark (Australia) – 27 innings
Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) – 27 innings
Next Story