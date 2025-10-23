  • Menu
Pratika Rawal Becomes Joint-Fastest to 1,000 Runs in Women’s ODIs | Women’s Cricket Records
Pratika Rawal from India reached 1,000 runs in Women’s ODIs in just 23 innings, matching Australia’s Lindsay Reeler. Discover the fastest players to this milestone in women’s cricket.

Pratika Rawal is an Indian cricket player. She is an opener. She scored 1,000 runs in Women’s ODIs very fast. It took her only 23 innings. This happened during the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup match vs New Zealand.

Record Shared with Lindsay Reeler

Lindsay Reeler from Australia also reached 1,000 runs in 23 innings. They both hold the record for the fastest.

Old Record

Before Pratika, Deepti Sharma was the fastest Indian. She took 29 innings.

Fastest Players to 1,000 Runs in Women’s ODIs:

Lindsay Reeler (Australia) – 23 innings

Pratika Rawal (India) – 23 innings

Nicole Bolton (Australia) – 25 innings

Meg Lanning (Australia) – 25 innings

Belinda Clark (Australia) – 27 innings

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) – 27 innings

