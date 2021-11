Rahane-led India takes on gutsy New Zealand

Kanpur: A captain battling existential crisis, a veteran pacer about to be phased out and a white-ball maverick trying to earn his red-ball stripes makes for a heady combination as Ajinkya Rahane's second-string India aim to size up a gritty New Zealand in first Test starting Thursday. Rahane, with his career on line, gets to lead India may be one last time while 100-Test veteran Ishant Sharma will be praying that young turk Mohammed Siraj doesn't nudge him out. Shreyas Iyer is set for Test debut and would like to reaffirm 'Bombay (not Mumbai) School of Batsmanship' whose philosophy transcends beyond the white-ball riches of Indian Premier League.

"Shreyas Iyer will be making his debut but I can't reveal anything about combination," skipper Rahane confirmed ahead of the match. It is indeed a rarity to find an Indian Test team that is without its hit opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Also missing from line-up is skipper Virat Kohli and a genuine match-winning keeper-batter Rishabh Pant. But this also gives head coach Rahul Dravid a chance to check out what his back-up bench strength is before the away tour of South Africa which starts in less than a month's time. In the batting line-up for the first Test, only Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal have played more than 10 Tests. If Agarwal does well, that will keep KL Rahul on his toes and a good show from Shubman Gill will keep the team management interested in slotting him in the middle-order when the two regular openers come back. In any sport, leader of the side is considered to have a secured slot in the side but in this Indian team, the skipper will be batting to save his career after an average of 19 in 11 Test matches in the current season. Two more failures in two home games could effectively mean end of the road for Rahane.

Even Dravid will also find it difficult to justify the Mumbaikar's inclusion in the Johannesburg-bound flight next month. A look at Rahane's net session doesn't inspire much confidence. He tried an ugly hoick off Jayant Yadav's off break and was clean bowled. Prasidh Krishna induced an outside edge which would have been regulation catch. But it was scary to see net bowler Shivam Mavi bowling a perfect bouncer and hitting him on the chest. It is never easy to lead a side when your own batting form has deserted you. How Rahane strikes a balance in this Test between being a ruthless captain and also the batter his team expects him to be will decide in which direction his career goes from here. If he plays the game of survival against a Tim Southee or bumper-happy Neil Wagner, it might bring about downfall but as Pujara said, "being a bit fearless" will relieve him a bit from the gigantic pressure that's on his shoulders to save his career.

Similarly, for Ishant, the senior-most player in the current set-up with 100 plus games and 300 plus wickets, the situation is getting bleak by the day. He didn't look in good rhythm during the net session and if Siraj is dropped from the eleven, the lanky pacer will once again need to prove that team management's decision isn't a travesty. Umesh Yadav however remains the first-choice new ball bowler. Shreyas, who has a had a decent red ball record but has not played a long format game since 2019, will have his task cut-out.