Rajat Patidar’s Incredible Journey: From IPL Release to RCB Captaincy

Rajat Patidar's rise from being released after one season to becoming the RCB new captain 2024 is a testament to his hard work and determination. The 31-year-old cricketer from Madhya Pradesh has now been entrusted with the RCB captaincy, marking an important milestone in his IPL career. With his leadership experience in domestic cricket and his impressive batting performances, Patidar is poised to take charge of RCB team 2024 in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Patidar’s Early Days and IPL Struggles

Patidar’s cricket journey started at the age of eight, and by 2015, he had made his debut in first-class cricket. He was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the 2021 IPL auction but struggled with form, scoring only 71 runs from four matches. After his RCB release after one season, Patidar went unsold at the 2022 IPL auction. However, he was signed by RCB mid-season to replace the injured Luvnith Sisodia. His career took a massive leap in the 2022 IPL, where he stunned the cricketing world with a brilliant match-winning knock of 112* off 49 balls in the Eliminator. He became the first uncapped player to score a century in the playoffs, also matching Wriddhiman Saha’s record for the fastest century in IPL playoffs.

Patidar’s IPL Records and Retention by RCB

Despite fluctuating form, Patidar’s strong performances in the IPL and domestic cricket led to his retention by RCB ahead of the 2023 IPL season. His Rajat Patidar batting performance in the IPL made him a crucial member of the squad. His consistency and growth were evident, though his numbers in 2023 were somewhat patchy. This earned him a call-up to the Indian national squad in late 2023. In December, he made his ODI debut against South Africa and later earned a place in India’s Test squad against England in 2024.

Rajat Patidar's Leadership Role

When asked about the RCB captaincy changes, Patidar had expressed his readiness to take on the role. "RCB is a big franchise, and I love playing for RCB. It gave me confidence to be retained," he said. Reflecting on his leadership experience with Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, he added, "I have learned a lot and enjoyed learning tactics. I love anticipating what players can do." Patidar’s steady growth as a player and leader positions him well to take on the

challenges of being RCB’s new captain 2024.

Patidar’s story is a testament to resilience and perseverance. With his newfound role as RCB captain, the future looks bright for both Patidar and the team in the 2025 IPL season.