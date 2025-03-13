RCB Schedule for IPL 2025: Full List of Matches, Opponents, Venues, Dates, and Times

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to kick off their IPL 2025 campaign with high hopes of securing their maiden title. With 18 years of history behind them, RCB remains one of the original franchises still in search of the elusive IPL trophy. Under the leadership of new captain Rajat Patidar, the team looks to end their trophy drought, while Virat Kohli continues to chase the IPL silverware that has long evaded him.

After the success of the RCB women’s team last season, which clinched the WPL title, the men’s team will aim to lift spirits and deliver for their devoted fans this year.

Here’s the complete schedule for RCB in IPL 2025:

Mar 22 – RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata – 7:30 PM IST

Mar 28 – RCB vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 7:30 PM IST

Apr 2 – RCB vs Gujarat Titans (GT) – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST

Apr 7 – RCB vs Mumbai Indians (MI) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – 7:30 PM IST

Apr 10 – RCB vs Delhi Capitals (DC) – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST

Apr 13 – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur – 7:30 PM IST

Apr 18 – RCB vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST

Apr 20 – RCB vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) – Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Chandigarh – 7:30 PM IST

Apr 24 – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST

Apr 27 – RCB vs Delhi Capitals (DC) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi – 7:30 PM IST

May 3 – RCB vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST

May 9 – RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow – 7:30 PM IST

May 13 – RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST

May 17 – RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – 7:30 PM IST

With the 2025 season promising fresh challenges and exciting matchups, fans will be eagerly watching to see if RCB can finally secure the title they've been chasing for nearly two decades.