Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket, Vows to Continue in ODIs: Shares Emotional Message

India’s cricketing star, Rohit Sharma, has announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing down the curtain on his illustrious career in the longest format.

The 38-year-old made the announcement via an emotional post on his Instagram story on Wednesday. He confirmed that while he is retiring from Tests, he will continue to represent India in the One-Day International (ODI) format. This decision comes after much speculation regarding his future in Test cricket, especially following a less-than-ideal performance in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," Rohit wrote in his heartfelt message.

Rohit Sharma’s Test career spanned 67 matches, during which he scored 4,301 runs, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 40.57. Notably, he was India’s most prolific batter in the latter half of his career and captained the team to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Despite a few disappointing series, including the recent Border-Gavaskar series and the New Zealand series, Rohit’s leadership and contributions to Indian cricket remain highly respected.

As India enters a new era in Test cricket, the selectors are now faced with the challenge of appointing a new captain. Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant are among the frontrunners, with sources hinting that Shubman Gill is the leading candidate to succeed Rohit.

With this change, the focus shifts to the future of India's Test cricket, marking a new chapter in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.