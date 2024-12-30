Rohit Sharma on Australia Defeat: ‘We Threw Everything We Had’"

Indian captain Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment following the 184-run defeat to Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Melbourne. The loss leaves India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, with the final Test set to commence on January 3 in Sydney. Reflecting on the game, Sharma described the outcome as "mentally disturbing," acknowledging that the team fell short of expectations.

Sharma highlighted the team’s failure to capitalize on crucial moments, especially after reducing Australia to 90 for six in their second innings. “We had them in a difficult position but couldn’t sustain the pressure. Tough cricket requires seizing these moments, and we didn’t deliver,” Sharma remarked during the post-match interaction. He noted that the inability to convert favorable situations into a victory was a significant setback.

The Indian skipper admitted to spending time analyzing the team’s approach after the defeat. “I went back to my room and thought about what else we could have done as a group. Despite throwing everything we had, they fought back, and that last-wicket partnership proved decisive,” he said, referring to Australia’s resilience in extending their lead to 340 runs.

India’s attempt to chase the challenging target fell apart as the team failed to build a solid foundation. Sharma acknowledged the team’s intent but highlighted execution issues. “We wanted to set a platform and keep wickets intact for the final sessions. However, their bowlers executed their plans perfectly, and we couldn’t get the start we needed,” he explained.

Sharma commended Nitish Kumar Reddy for his century in the first innings, lauding the youngster’s technique and temperament under challenging conditions. He also highlighted pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s stellar performance as a lone warrior in the bowling department. “Bumrah has been exceptional for years, giving his best in every game. Unfortunately, he lacked support from the other end this time,” Sharma added.

Australian captain Pat Cummins shed light on their strategy of extending the second innings instead of declaring early. “We wanted to eliminate any chance of an Indian victory and put pressure on them with a substantial target. Our lower-order contributions and disciplined bowling made the difference,” Cummins explained.

With the series now on the line, India heads to Sydney for the fifth and final Test. The team will need a comprehensive performance to level the series and salvage pride. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy concludes on January 7, with the Sydney Test determining whether Australia claims the series outright or if India stages a comeback.