Royal Challengers Bengaluru confirm Yash Dayal will not part of the Indian Premier League 2026

Yash Dayal will not be joining the team in the upcoming session, this news has been shared by director of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mo Bobat shared his confirmation that. He will be a part of the Indian Premier League 2026 under contract but will not play any matches. The Yash Dayal controversy is creating a buzz in the market.

There was huge outrage over Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s decision to stay the pacer when the preservation and release list was declared before the process of the auction. Meanwhile, the absence of Dayal's from RCB's training sessions ahead of begin of the new campaign triggered rumours about the franchise leaving him out. I have now been assured that Dayal will not feature for the Bengaluru side this year due to a "personal condition."

Speaking with the media about IPL 2026 news, Bobat said on Tuesday, "We wanted to retain him, and he remains under contract and will continue in the short term to remain under contract."

Bobat also added during a press conference. "We are communicating with him regularly. I spoke to him earlier today as well, but it has been decided that it is not in his best interest or the franchise's best interest for him to join up with us at this point."

RCB Yash Dayal played well in the RCB's 2025 championship. Due to the legal proceedings, he has been sidelined since last season. His absence is directly connected to the ongoing legal proceedings.

As the IPL 2026 season is going to start on 28 March, the prime focus of RCB's is to reshape their bowling strategy while navigating the absence of a confirmed performer.