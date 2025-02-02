SA20: Durban’s Super Giants end campaign with win over Joburg Super Kings

Johannesburg: Durban’s Super Giants ended their Season 3 campaign on a positive note with a thrilling 11-run DLS victory over Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers.

As a result, JSK finish fourth on the group stage log standings and will face third-placed Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Eliminator at Centurion on Wednesday.

DSG's Heinrich Klaasen finally gave the visiting fans something to cheer about with a blitzkrieg 76 not out off 47 balls. In the process, Klaasen became the first batter to pass 1000 runs in SA20.

Klaasen shared two solid partnerships of 64 off 43 balls with Kane Williamson (22) and an unbroken 70 off 43 balls with Wiaan Mulder (30 not out) to lift DSG up to 173/4.

Super Kings seamer Lutho Sipamla once again delivered an impressive four-over spell of 1-12, which included the big wicket of Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis.

JSK’s run-chase was interrupted by a rain delay with the hosts on 31/1 after 3.1 overs. When play resumed, JSK’s innings was reduced to 16 overs with the new target set at 147.

The home team were unable to create any momentum after the restart with DSG leg-spinner Noor Ahmad setting JSK back with a fantastic spell of 3-25.

DSG also handed Rookie CJ King a SA20 debut and the youngster earned his maiden reward when he claimed the scalp of England’s double white-ball world champion Moeen Ali.

But that brought Donovan Ferreira to the crease and the JSK allrounder proceeded to smash the fastest half-century of Season 3 off just 21 balls to reduce the target to 17 off the final four deliveries.

DSG allrounder Dwaine Pretorius held his nerve though by removing Ferreira and Sipamla off successive deliveries to close out the contest.