Sandeep Warrier debuts for India in do-or-die 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

India handed debut to fast bowler Sandeep Warrier for the third Twenty20 International (T20I) against Sri Lanka on Thursday.



Both the teams have won a game each in the ongoing three-match series and they are set to fight it out in the series decider in Colombo.

Ahead of the second T20I, earlier this week, as many as eight players were ruled out of the series after coming in close contact of Krunal Pandya, who had tested positive for COVID-19. India were forced to hand out a debut to four players for the second game, which the visitors lost by four wickets. India bowler Navdeep Saini suffered a shoulder injury during the second T20I and has been replaced by Warrier for the deciding fixture.

"Navdeep Saini suffered a left shoulder injury while fielding during the second T20I vs Sri Lanka on July 28. He might have to undergo scans to ascertain the extent of injury. His progress is being monitored by the medical staff," tweeted BCCI ahead of the final fixture of India's underway tour in Sri Lanka.

Warrier, who moved from Kerala to Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit earlier this year, received his India cap from former Indian cricketer Paras Mhambrey on Thursday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) medium pacer has experience of 57 First-Class matches, 55 List A games and 54 T20s.



India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat in the series decider game on Thursday.

"We are gonna bat first. We'll look to post a good score. Our bowling is quite strong, so we are going to defend. We are just focusing on today's game, we are not going to take any pressure from the past. He (Saini) is injured. We've got Sandeep Warrier; he's debuting today," Dhawan said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said," We are happy to bowl first. Early wickets is going to do the trick. It'll be a big win for us. Winning is very important, it'll be very nice. Isuru Udana is out, Pathum Nissanka comes in."

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Playing XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(wk), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera