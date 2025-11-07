Shastri tells England to make early inroads to win Ashes

New Delhi: Former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri shared his advice for England to win the Ashes, suggesting that the Ben Stokes-led side needs to set the tone and get early wins in the series.

Notably, England haven’t won an Ashes series since 2015, with the 2019 and 2023 editions ending in a 2-2 draw. They haven’t secured a Test victory in Australia since 2011. They last won The Ashes in the 2015 series held in England, and their last Ashes victory in Australia was the 2010-11 series, which they won 3-1.

Having coached India between 2017 and 2021, Shastri does know a thing or two about winning in Australia, having been the only coach to have seen India win a Test series in Australia.

"But in the long term, I think England will challenge. If you look at the last two or three series that they have come to Australia, they’ve been blown away. But on this occasion, I think if their fast bowlers are fully fit for the first three Test matches, they can make inroads," Shastri said on SENQ Breakfast.

Australia enter the Ashes series without injured skipper Pat Cummins, with Steve Smith taking the captaincy. Shastri believes that it is a good opportunity for England to perform well.

"And their best chance is without Cummins playing, so expect a better performance from England, but the adjustment will have to be quick," he said.

Shastri further has admitted his surprise at the non-selection of fast bowler Xavier Bartlett for Australia’s 15-man squad for the first Ashes Test.

The 26-year-old Bartlett made his international debut for Australia last February in the white-ball squads. In the five ODIs, the right-armer has managed to average 11 with the ball, taking 15 wickets, and was seen as a potential Test player for the national team.

“I saw the Australian 15-man squad being announced. I thought Xavier Bartlett might get a nod in the 15. Having said that, it is still a pretty good bowling attack and in Australian conditions, Perth surface, extra bounce, it will test England," Shastri added.