Shocking IPL 2025 Auction: Rishabh Pant Breaks Records with Jaw-Dropping Rs 27 Crore Deal

History was made in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

India's star wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, became the most expensive player in IPL history.

Pant was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a record Rs 27 crore after a fierce bidding war. Delhi Capitals (DC) used their Right to Match (RTM) card, but LSG still secured Pant.

Four players from India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024-winning squad were up for auction.

Arshdeep Singh became the most expensive Indian pacer, sold for Rs 18 crore to Punjab Kings (PBKS). PBKS used their RTM card after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bid Rs 15.75 crore. Arshdeep was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the World Cup with 17 wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal, India’s leading T20I wicket-taker, was bought by PBKS for Rs 18 crore after an intense bidding battle. Despite not playing in the T20 World Cup 2024, Chahal had a big payday.

Mohammed Siraj went to Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 12.25 crore, considered a steal. His former franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), chose not to use the RTM card.

Among the players retained, Virat Kohli became the most expensive Indian at Rs 21 crore for RCB. All-rounder Shivam Dube was the least expensive, retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 12 crore.

Here’s a list of IPL 2025 auction prices for India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad members:

- Rohit Sharma (captain) – Rs 16.30 crore (Mumbai Indians)

- Virat Kohli– Rs 21 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

- Rishabh Pant – Rs 27 crore (Lucknow Super Giants)

- Suryakumar Yadav– Rs 16.35 crore (Mumbai Indians)

- Axar Patel – Rs 16.50 crore (Delhi Capitals)

- Shivam Dube – Rs 12 crore (Chennai Super Kings)

- Hardik Pandya – Rs 16.35 crore (Mumbai Indians)

- Ravindra Jadeja – Rs 18 crore (Chennai Super Kings)

- Arshdeep Singh – Rs 18 crore (Punjab Kings)

- Kuldeep Yadav – Rs 13.25 crore (Delhi Capitals)

- Jasprit Bumrah – Rs 18 crore (Mumbai Indians)

- Yuzvendra Chahal – Rs 18 crore (Punjab Kings)

- Sanju Samson – Rs 18 crore (Rajasthan Royals)

- Mohammed Siraj – Rs 12.25 crore (Gujarat Titans)

- Yashasvi Jaiswal – Rs 14 crore (Rajasthan Royals)

In total, IPL franchises spent Rs 255 crore on India’s T20 World Cup 2024 winners.

This is Rs 15 crore more than the combined purse of two franchises.