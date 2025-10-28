Shreyas Iyer Hospitalized in Sydney After Spleen Injury

Iyer hurt himself while contending during the game on Saturday when he went down to make a diving catch to dismiss Alex Carey. The 26- time-old sounded to land heavily on his side, and could be seen gripping his caricatures in pain as he lay on the turf in the Sydney Cricket Ground( SCG). He was attended to by medical staff and was taken off the field, with a relief transferred out. Iyer did n't return for the rest of the match and India won by nine lattices, with Australia having formerly wrapped up the series with palms in Perth and Adelaide.

The Times of India reported that cricket injury was “life-threatening at that moment”.

The BCCI issued an official statement on Monday:

“Shreyas Iyer had sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage while fielding in the third ODI against Australia. Indian cricketer was admitted to the hospital for further workup and evaluation. Scans revealed a laceration of the spleen and he is currently receiving treatment. Shreyas is medically stable and is recovering well.”

The board added that the Team India doctor will remain in Sydney for the next few days to keep an eye on Iyer’s condition and provide an “assessment on his daily hospital recovery”.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, doctors specialising in spleen injuries said: “If they are clinically stable patients, they are usually observed and monitored closely, usually in an ICU setting, over the first few days. Usually, if the scans show that the bleeding has stopped and that the blood inside has started to get resorbed back by the body, nature takes its course. If the bleeding gets worse, that is when the doctors would have to intervene with a process called embolization, which blocks the blood vessel where the bleeding has taken place.”