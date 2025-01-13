Shreyas Iyer Makes History as Punjab Kings Captain for IPL 2025

Making history, Shreyas Iyer is the first Indian cricket player to serve as captain of three separate IPL teams. In addition to his already remarkable Shreyas Iyer IPL captaincy legacy, the gifted batter was named the Punjab Kings' new captain 2025 for the forthcoming campaign.

After leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to the 2024 IPL title, Iyer became the second most expensive player of the season when he was purchased by Punjab Kings for an unprecedented Rs 26.75 crore in the November auction. One of his other leadership accomplishments was leading the Delhi Capitals to the 2020 IPL final, where they placed second.

With Iyer taking over as team captain for the 2025 Indian Premier League, this selection represents a major shift in the Punjab Kings' leadership. He becomes the third player to cap three separate IPL teams, making him a member of an elite group. Steve Smith and Mahela Jayawardene were the only cricket players to do this before Iyer. Smith commanded the Rising Pune SuperGiants, Rajasthan Royals, and Pune Warriors India, while Jayawardene led the Delhi Capitals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Kings XI Punjab.

The cricket player was grateful when he announced Shreyas Iyer as captain, stating, "I am honored that the team has reposed its faith in me." Working with Coach Ponting once more excites me. With a fantastic blend of established players and promising newcomers, the squad appears to be strong. I intend to repay the management for their confidence in us to deliver our first title.

The 2024 victory further accentuates Shreyas Iyer's unprecedented accomplishment as IPL skipper. He helped KKR win the IPL and was instrumental in Mumbai's second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title. He contributed significantly to Mumbai's victories in the Irani Trophy and Ranji Trophy, thus solidifying his standing as a pivotal figure in Indian cricket.

As the Punjab Kings' captain for the 2025 Indian Premier League, where his leadership will be closely observed, fans will be looking for Iyer to instill his winning mindset in the team. With Iyer leading the squad in their pursuit of their first title, the IPL 2025 Punjab Kings announcement ushers in a new era for the team.