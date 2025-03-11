Shreyas Iyer Opens Up on KKR IPL 2024 Win, Lack of Recognition

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer has expressed disappointment over the recognition he received despite leading the franchise to its third Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2024. After the championship-winning campaign, KKR opted not to retain him, and he was subsequently acquired by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Iyer will now captain PBKS in the upcoming season.

Speaking in an interview with Times of India, Iyer acknowledged that his primary objective was securing the title but felt his contributions were overlooked.

"The ultimate goal was winning the IPL, and I achieved that. However, I felt the recognition I expected did not come my way. In the end, self-integrity and doing the right things when no one is watching matter more, and that’s what I continued to focus on," he said.

Highlighting his perspective on recognition, Iyer highlighted the importance of respect for efforts made on the field.

"Recognition is about respect for the hard work put in. At times, those efforts go unnoticed, but I am satisfied with my performances, especially considering the challenging batting conditions," he added.

Iyer also discussed his recent experiences in international cricket, particularly in the Champions Trophy 2025. Scoring 243 runs in five matches, including a top score of 79 against New Zealand, he proved his ability to deliver under pressure.

"The past few months have been fulfilling. My journey took a turn after being left out of the central contract post the 2023 ODI World Cup. That phase led me to reassess my game, focus on fitness, and refine my approach. I questioned my shortcomings, set a routine, and worked on training and skill enhancement," Iyer explained.

A consistent run in domestic cricket helped him realize the significance of fitness and resilience in overcoming challenges.

"Once I played regularly at the domestic level, I understood the value of fitness, especially after raising concerns earlier this year. Overall, I am pleased with how I navigated the situation, stayed composed, and maintained belief in myself," he concluded.

With a new chapter ahead as PBKS captain, Iyer aims to make a strong impact in IPL 2025, hoping to translate his experience into another successful campaign.