Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai as Prithvi Shaw returns for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mumbai : Shreyas Iyer has been named Mumbai's captain for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while Prithvi Shaw returned to the 17-member squad, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced on Sunday.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is scheduled to be played from November 23 to December 15. Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane, who led Mumbai in the first half of the Ranji Trophy season, and Siddhesh Lad were also named in the squad.

Iyer has been in outstanding form during this Ranji Trophy season as he strives to reclaim his spot in the Indian team. He has amassed 452 runs at an impressive average of 90.40, including two big centuries.

Iyer’s hundreds this season have been impactful, with the right-hander smashing a blistering 233 off 228 balls (24 fours and 9 sixes) against Odisha, followed by a solid 142 off 190 balls (12 fours and 4 sixes) against Maharashtra, contributing to Mumbai’s back-to-back victories.

One of the most notable inclusions in the Mumbai squad is Prithvi Shaw. The 25-year-old makes his return after being previously sidelined due to fitness and disciplinary issues.

The squad also features spin-bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian, who recently represented India A in unofficial Tests in Australia, along with experienced all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Mumbai squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Bista, Ajinkya Rahane, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Sairaj Patil, Hardik Tamore (wk), Aakash Anand (wk), Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Juned Khan.