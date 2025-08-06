Live
Siraj, Prasidh Shine in Oval Test as India Levels Series | ICC Rankings Update
Highlights
Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna led India to victory in the 5th Test vs England, taking 17 wickets together. Siraj jumps to 15th in ICC rankings, Jaiswal enters top 5 in batting.
India won the 5th and last Test match against England at the Oval. This helped India draw the 5-match series 2-2.
Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were the stars. Together, they took 17 wickets.
- Siraj took 9 wickets. Now, he is 15th in the ICC Test bowling rankings.
- Prasidh took 8 wickets. He moved up 25 places to reach 59th position.
In batting:
- Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century and returned to the top 5 in Test rankings.
- Shubman Gill did not play well and dropped to 13th place.
- Joe Root and Harry Brook from England are in the top two spots in batting rankings.
