Siraj, Prasidh Shine in Oval Test as India Levels Series | ICC Rankings Update

India won the 5th and last Test match against England at the Oval. This helped India draw the 5-match series 2-2.

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were the stars. Together, they took 17 wickets.

Siraj took 9 wickets. Now, he is 15th in the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Prasidh took 8 wickets. He moved up 25 places to reach 59th position.

In batting: