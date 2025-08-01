Live
- GCCs in India projected to reach over 2,200 by 2030: Report
- Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses Kangana's plea for quashing summoning order against her
- There are sufficient fertilizer stocks in the district - farmers should take only as much as they need - District Collector Adarsh Surabhi
- Cluely CEO Offers $500 for Successful Date Referrals, Calls It a “Welfare Policy”
- Happy National Girlfriends Day 2025: Simple Love Messages
- Congress targeted soldiers, Sanatan and Constitution for 17 years: BJP
- Hyderabad Ration Card Distribution Begins: 2.32 Lakh People to Benefit
- India has 29,277 EV charging stations, Karnataka leads: Minister
- Is Sunflower Oil Truly Healthy? 5 Cooking Oils You Should Think Twice Before Using
- South Indian Cities Driving Real Estate Boom: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad Lead
Sourav Ganguly Says India Missed Chance by Not Playing Kuldeep Yadav in Lord’s, Manchester Tests
Sourav Ganguly believes Kuldeep Yadav could have made a big difference in the Lord’s and Manchester Tests. He highlights the value of quality spinners in crucial moments.
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly said India missed a good chance by not including spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the Lord’s and Manchester Test matches. He believes spinners can be very useful on the fourth and fifth days of a Test.
Ganguly said, “Kuldeep should have played at Lord’s and Manchester. Even in Birmingham, he could have helped. Without a top spinner, it’s hard to get the other team out in the last two days.”
He explained that England could not take 20 wickets in the fourth Test because they didn’t have strong spinners. Even after bowling 143 overs on the final day, the match ended in a draw.
Ganguly also mentioned famous spinners like Shane Warne, Muralitharan, Kumble, and Ashwin, saying good teams always have strong spinners.
He added that leaving Kuldeep out of the fifth Test was okay because the pitch suited fast bowlers. He also said it was surprising that Mukesh Kumar didn’t play and asked fans not to judge young bowler Anshul Kamboj too early.