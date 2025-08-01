  • Menu
Sourav Ganguly Says India Missed Chance by Not Playing Kuldeep Yadav in Lord’s, Manchester Tests

Highlights

Sourav Ganguly believes Kuldeep Yadav could have made a big difference in the Lord’s and Manchester Tests. He highlights the value of quality spinners in crucial moments.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly said India missed a good chance by not including spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the Lord’s and Manchester Test matches. He believes spinners can be very useful on the fourth and fifth days of a Test.

Ganguly said, “Kuldeep should have played at Lord’s and Manchester. Even in Birmingham, he could have helped. Without a top spinner, it’s hard to get the other team out in the last two days.”

He explained that England could not take 20 wickets in the fourth Test because they didn’t have strong spinners. Even after bowling 143 overs on the final day, the match ended in a draw.

Ganguly also mentioned famous spinners like Shane Warne, Muralitharan, Kumble, and Ashwin, saying good teams always have strong spinners.

He added that leaving Kuldeep out of the fifth Test was okay because the pitch suited fast bowlers. He also said it was surprising that Mukesh Kumar didn’t play and asked fans not to judge young bowler Anshul Kamboj too early.

