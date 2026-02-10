Sri Lanka clears obstacles, now India and Pakistan T20 World Cup match showdown in Colombo

There is good news for the cricket lover that the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup is going to be held as Sri Lanka hosts IND vs PAK. The match is now possible after the late-night telephone conversation took place between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The telephonic call proved quite helpful in finalising Pakistan’s participation Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Colombo. The conversation was initially started on 8 February 2026.

As per the reports, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially contacted to Pakistani authorities. The meeting is aimed to bridge the gap between the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad and the Pakistani High Commission in Colombo. A direct call between President Dissanayake and Prime Minister Sharif was scheduled to discuss.

According to Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, ‘this conversation lasted nearly half an hour. The conversation was focused on fostering trust, regional cooperation, and the strength of sportsmanship.

In an interview with The Hindu on Tuesday morning, Mr Herath spoke on the effort as a clear example of “cricket diplomacy,” highlighting how sport can work as a bridge even amid political sensitivities.

This successful intervention of the IND vs PAK match confirmation has been widely seen as a highlight of the T20 World Cup.