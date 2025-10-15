Sri Lanka vs New Zealand CWC25 Match Abandoned Due to Rain

After posting a thrilling 258/6 SL Vs NZ live scores, Sri Lanka looked ready to take on the New Zealand White Ferns, thanks to an impressive final score during the the Cricket World Cup 2025. However, the an incessant rain SL against NZ game was abandoned in the hands of New Zealand and officials ultimately concluded the game, leaving each team was left with just one point.

The outgrowth is anticipated to affect in Sri Lanka with just two points from their Sri Lanka vs New Zealand CWC25 games, both of which redounded from catastrophes. Sri Lanka is still seeking their first palm at the competition.

Her 28- ball unbeaten score is the fastest 50 of the event so far and has helped the team get to a respectable aggregate, despite some minor interruptions during the middle of the overs.

In the instance that of New Zealand, skipper Sophie Devine was in charge of the bowling attack, scoring 354 runs. Bree Illing supported effectively with 239.

Before this, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu was the winner of the toss and chose to bat in order to make the most of the favorable conditions to bat. The opening duo of Athapaththu (53) along with along with Vishmi Gunarathne (42) laid the groundwork for 101 runs during the first opening stand, and then went on to score 100 or more during the tournament. Athapaththu was an easy-going player throughout the game, while Gunarathne was able to find her rhythm to get the team back in the right order.

After the openers were dismissed, Harshitha Samarawickrama and Hasini Perera put together a strong team of 58 runs on the third wicket and reversing the strike successfully and keeping the score under control up to the point that New Zealand struck with three quick dismissals.