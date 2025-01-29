Steve Smith Equals Sachin Tendulkar, Overtakes Sunil Gavaskar with Century on Milestone Day in Galle

On a historic day in Galle, Steve Smith made headlines in the opening Test of Australia’s series against Sri Lanka. Smith reached the landmark of 10,000 Test runs with the very first ball of his innings, becoming the 15th batter in Test history to achieve this feat. He followed up his milestone with a commanding century, helping Australia to a solid 330/2 at the close of Day 1.

As Australia’s captain in the absence of Pat Cummins, Smith led from the front, combining with Usman Khawaja in an unbeaten 195-run partnership for the third wicket. The duo capitalized on a sloppy Sri Lankan performance that included dropped catches, missed run-out opportunities, and bungled reviews.

Historic Milestone:

Smith’s century on Day 1 was the 35th of his career, allowing him to surpass Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar, who had 34 Test centuries, and join the ranks of players like Younis Khan, Mahela Jayawardene, and Brian Lara. Smith’s 35th century also equaled the number achieved by Sachin Tendulkar, marking a remarkable achievement in his career.

In terms of innings taken to reach 10,000 runs, Smith did it in just 205 innings, making him the third-fastest to reach the milestone, after Tendulkar (200 innings) and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (194 innings). Smith now joins Ponting with 35 centuries, with only Ponting’s record of 36 centuries remaining at the top.

Australia in Command:

The opening day’s play in Galle saw Australia firmly in control. Travis Head, promoted up the order, struck a quickfire 57, including three fours in the opening over of the day against Sri Lanka’s lone seamer, Asitha Fernando. Head reached his fifty off just 35 balls before falling to left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. Marnus Labuschagne added 20 runs before being dismissed by leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, but it was the Smith-Khawaja partnership that dominated proceedings.

Khawaja, who remained unbeaten at the close of play, also reached a century, and together with Smith, put Australia in the driver’s seat on Day 1.

Looking Ahead:

With Australia already qualified for the World Test Championship final against South Africa in June, the team has opted to rest several frontline players for this series. However, Smith’s historic day, coupled with Australia’s strong position, signals a promising start in the opening Test match in Galle.