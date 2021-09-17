Sunrisers Hyderabad will treat remaining matches as IPL final: Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Rashid Khan has insisted that his side will treat the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as a final and give their best.



SRH have had a forgettable campaign so far in the IPL 2021, having claimed just one victory out of the seven matches they played before the tournament was suspended due to the covid-19 outbreak in the team bubbles. As the second leg of the IPL 2021 is due to resume in the UAE from Sept. 19, SRH are placed at the bottom of the table and are far from qualifying for the playoffs.

"Definitely looking forward to the rest of the season. We did not have the ideal first half during the competition in India but we are reunited and looking forward to finishing up well. Will take every game as a final for us and give 100 percent," Rashid said in a video posted by SRH on their social media account on Friday.

Amid a disastrous season, the Orange Army had even replaced David Warner by New Zealand's Kane Williamson as their captain. While Warner led SRH to the IPL title in 2016, Williamson in Warner's absence in 2018 captained the side to the final. However, Williamson-led SRH lost the final to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"From the last one and a half years, I have been working more on my batting, where the team needs it in 15,20, 25 runs. They are very crucial for the team in the target and while chasing as well. Just trying my best to do different things. I haven't quite practiced different shots in the nets. It is just about having that kind of mindset. Wherever I hit the ball, I want to try my best to finish up well and use my wrists.

We have played enough games in the UAE and know the conditions very well. Before going to the UK, I played here. I think one doesn't need to change much. It is a bit about mindset like which areas are good to bowl on these wickets. You have to just bowl according to the conditions and situations. Nothing much to change. I have the self-belief and confidence to deliver for the team," added Rashid in the same interview.

SRH will resume its IPL campaign on Sept. 22 by taking on table toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.