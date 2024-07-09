Live
- Namma Yatri Women autopreneurs earn Rs 42 lakh through ‘Mahila Shakti’
- Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj meets Revanth Reddy, presents team India jersey
- Enhanced patrols in Charmadi Ghat to ensure tourist safety and traffic flow
- 65 pc transactions now digital in small-town India, Gen X leads the charge
- Ajit Pawar launches Assembly campaign with Siddhivinayak temple visit
- Youth dies days after release from police custody, protests erupt in Bengal's Dholahat
- Heavy rains lead to severe flooding in Udupi
- Shivanna offers condolences, financial aid to families of road accident victims
- 'Looking like he never left': De Minaur 'not surprised' to see Djokovic's firing at Wimbledon post surgery
- Aim to make India third-largest economy in my third term: PM Modi
Just In
Suryakumar visits Marigudi temple with wife Devisha after T20 World Cup triumph
Highlights
Star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has visited famous Suryakumar Yadav here on Tuesday after Team India's triumphant stint at the T20 World Cup.
Udupi (Karnataka) : Star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has visited famous Suryakumar Yadav here on Tuesday after Team India's triumphant stint at the T20 World Cup.
Suryakumar, accompanied by his wife Devisha Shetty who hails from Mangaluru city of Karnataka, arrived in Udupi city. The temple management greeted the couple by presenting them with a garland.
The couple offered prayers to goddess Sri Mariyamma Devi.
The temple authorities facilitated the couple during their visit and police have arranged special security in the surroundings of the temple.
Sources said that Surya had taken a vow that he would offer special prayers at the temple after the Indian team’s success at the T20 World Cup.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS