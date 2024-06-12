Suryakumar Yadav, Adil Rashid, Mohammad Nabi lead ICC T20I rankings

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav, England’s Adil Rashid and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi topped the batting, bowling and all-rounders charts, respectively in the latest ICC T20I rankings, which was released on Wednesday.

The updated rankings also includes the performances of the players in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 that is underway in the USA and the West Indies.

England’s Phil Salt is second on the batters list, with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in third place. Babar’s compatriot Mohammad Rizwan and England captain Jos Buttler round off the top five positions.

The biggest gainer in the batting rankings is Australian opener Travis Head, who jumped six places to be ranked 10th in the world.

In bowlers’ rankings, Rashid and Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga lead the charts in the first two spots. Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan, his compatriot Fazalhaq Farooqi and South African speedster Anrich Nortje are the top five bowlers in the world. Incidentally, both Farooqi and Nortje are tied for fourth place with the same number of points.

Nabi leads the all-rounder charts, with Australia’s Marcus Stoinis in second place. Stoinis made a three-place jump to be ranked second, while Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is ranked third. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan complete the top five.