Suryakumar Yadav Leads India to Big Win | India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Highlights

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dominated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai. India won comfortably, continuing their strong record against Pakistan in recent years.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav led his team to a big win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 in Dubai. He said the rivalry has become one-sided in recent years.

In the last 15 years, India won 23 of 31 matches against Pakistan. Pakistan fans say the rivalry should be judged over all time. Overall, Pakistan have 88 wins in 210 games, and India have 78 wins.

  • Tests: Pakistan 12 wins, India 9, 38 draws
  • ODIs: India 58 wins, Pakistan 43
  • T20Is: India 11 wins, Pakistan 3

Suryakumar’s win shows India are stronger in recent matches.

