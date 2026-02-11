T20 WC: All stats from South Africa’s pulsating win over Afghanistan in Group D

Ahmedabad: South Africa edged Afghanistan in a thrilling double super over clash in Group D of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

After being put in to bat, South Africa recovered from an early setback through a 116-run stand between Quinton de Kock (59 off 41) and Ryan Rickleton (61 off 28) to post 187/6. Afghanistan responded strongly, led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s explosive 84, as they matched the total despite losing wickets at key moments. A tense final over and a crucial run-out forced the game into a super over.

Afghanistan scored 17 in the first super over, with South Africa matching it through big hits from Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs. In the second super over, Stubbs and David Miller powered South Africa to 23/0, putting pressure on the Afghan chase.

Gurbaz nearly pulled off a stunning finish, smashing three consecutive sixes in the last super over, bowled by Keshav Maharaj. However, the spinner dismissed him off the last ball, restricting Afghanistan to 19/2 and sealing a dramatic victory.

The contest, featuring a tied game, a tied super over and standout performances from Gurbaz, Miller and Stubbs, will go down as one of the most memorable matches in T20 World Cup history.

Here’s a look at all the key stats from the South Africa vs Afghanistan match:

4 – Mohammad Nabi became the fourth player to appear in 150 or more T20Is matches. Paul Stirling (162), Rohit Sharma (159) and George Dockrell (155) are the other three.

13 – The number of half-centuries scored by Rahmanullah Gurbaz in 85 matches. It was his first 50-plus score against the Proteas in two matches.

1 – Afghanistan became the first team to play two super overs in a match twice. Earlier, they also played two super overs against India in Bengaluru during their 2024 tour.

59 – It is Quinton de Kock’s highest score against Afghanistan. Overall, it was his 19th half-century in 104 matches.



