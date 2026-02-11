T20 WC: Important for you to come with your A game to every match, says Tilak Varma

New Delhi: India’s left-handed batter Tilak Varma has cautioned over underestimating any opponent at the Men’s T20 World Cup, saying the tournament's short format means "any team can defeat anyone" and that one has to come up with their A game in every match. Defending champions India will take on Namibia in their second Group A clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday evening.

"You can't take any new team lightly, especially in a World Cup. You have seen it in the last match. We haven't taken it lightly but we need to read the conditions. Surya bhai has helped a lot with the innings he played that night (against the USA).

“At the same point, we have to back our basics and play our best game by looking at the field and the situation they are in. Every ball is of huge importance as T20 cricket is a small format. Anything can happen. Any team can defeat anyone. It is important for you to come with your A game to every match," Varma said in the pre-match press conference.

While saying that he’s ready to bat in any position in India’s batting line-up, Varma stated that he isn’t shy of positioning himself as an anchor while surrounded by explosive hitters, as per the demand of the situation. "I am always ready to play in any position, but those middle overs are very important to play for a settled batter. The more I take the game deep, if at all we are chasing, then I like to win the game.

“I take the game deep because we don't have a shortage of power hitting. Everyone is up to smack the ball from opening to number eight. So it is very important to play an anchor in the middle. Like in the batting lineup, one or two batters have to play that role. So I take that pressure on myself, while the rest can go for big hits.

“I think about my batting as per the situation of that day, as every game has a different wicket, atmosphere, and bowler - everything is different. If you play with the same team, every day is different. It doesn't go the same way. So I go to that zone by being in the present. I just stay there in the present and don't think about the future. When I go, I react and take the decision that I like," he elaborated.

He also disclosed that head coach Gautam Gambhir has instructed the team to exercise caution when wickets fall in quick succession, a scenario India faced in their match against the USA, when they were reduced to 77/6. "Head coach has asked us to play cautiously if wickets fall in a cluster like it did against USA. Suryakumar bhai and I can perform the role of anchor if needed."

"We have discussed that we have done well on numbers three and four, especially me and Surya as we can find gaps in the overs, as Abhishek hits sixes, while Ishan, Sanju bhai and rest of the batters are powerful. The role of a batter in between of it is very important.

“I think that the team that plays well between 6 and 16 overs wins the tournament. That's why we are taking the responsibility to play at three and four. We have discussed that we will take the responsibility and manage the pressure situation and give the role to the other finishers and that's the plan," he said.

Varma, who recently returned from an emergency lower abdomen surgery held in Rajkot last month, expressed gratitude at being back and playing in his first World Cup for India. "Of course, I am really happy that I am back in the World Cup side. I have worked hard for the last few weeks. I have been doing good routines.

“God has been kind to me that I am back in the field. My aim is to win the World Cup. I want to play in the matches. I am ready to play any role that the team requires of me. I always say that I am ready to play for the team and looking forward to it," he said.

Revealing his mental preparation routines, Varma said he maintains his competitive edge through nightly visualization exercises, even when he was recovering from the lower abdomen injury at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. "First of all, when I don't have the bat in my hands for a couple of days, I feel strange. It gives a feeling as if I have come to a different world. Before going to sleep every night, I keep visualizing that I am playing in the World Cup final and the big matches.

“I put myself under pressure. But I will not think about it as this has been a habit since childhood. I have been holding the bat for so many years. It comes to my mind automatically before I go to sleep. It is a good thing. That is why I didn't feel that I had a break as my mind is always in that zone.

“It is always positive for me. That is why I keep preparing. It is the same feeling which came when I played the match. I didn't feel that I came out of the injury. I came into the zone to win the match and that is the situation of the team. According to that, my body reacted well and everything went well," he said.

When asked about India's prospects beyond the group stage, Varma insisted on a match-by-match approach. "There is a lot of time for the Super Eights. There is also still time for the final. We have to go match by match. For now, we have to think about tomorrow's match and what we can do well in that game. We have to think about it as it's needed to go match by match. When everything goes well, it feels fine," he said.

Playing a World Cup on home soil brings its own unique pressures and privileges, according to Varma, who described the experience as a dream for any cricketer in the country. "First of all, it's a dream to play the World Cup in home conditions, and you have to be very fortunate to get it. We started the first match in Wankhede and were very lucky. I think not every cricketer gets this moment.

“The more you express, the more you enjoy. At the same point, you have pressure in playing in home conditions, as everyone thinks we have to win. You can see in the last match how much the crowd supported us. Expectations are there. At the same point, you have the support of the crowd.

“You can enjoy, as you know the conditions. There are advantages and disadvantages as expectations are there. We have been doing this since childhood. We are used to managing the pressure, as that's our job. We are enjoying it now. Let's see what happens next," he concluded.



