T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube’s Explosive 66 and Varun Chakravarthy’s 3/14 Power India to 17‑Run Win Over Netherlands

An explosive innings from Shivam Dube and Varun Chakravarthy’s brilliant bowling performance restricted the Dutch chase.India’s 17- run win over Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026 stood out as the biggest highlight of the day.

India’s decision to bat first was aimed to challenge themselves in dewy conditions by defending a total.India stumbled at the start, losing quick wickets including Abhishek Sharma’s third consecutive duck, leaving India struggling at 110/4. But Shivam Dube, alongside Hardik Pandya (30 off 21), shifted momentum with a fiery 76‑run partnership. Their power hitting produced nine sixes, lifting India to 193/6.The Dutch showed their resilience with Aryan Dutt’s brilliant spell of 2/19 and Logan van Beek’s 3/56 keeping India in check early. In reply, the Dutch managed 176/7, showing resilience but falling short against India’s attack.

Despite a few dropped catches, Indian bowlers held firm .Varun Chakravarthy’s 3/14 was crucial, breaking the partnerships and keeping the chase under control.Tilak Varma (31) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (34) added valuable contributions to the Indian team scorecard before departing. With this win, India completed an unbeaten run in group A,finishing at the top with four victories.The Indian cricket team is now shifting the focus to their upcoming match against South Africa in the Super 8s.

India T20 World Cup performance delivered everything - from electrifying highlights to fan celebrations- showcased their depth and control. With Dube’s record breaking performance and Chakravarthy’s sharp bowling, fans are buzzing with confidence ahead of the next stage.