T20 World Cup: 'Had tears when heard about Pant's accident', reveals Shastri

New York : Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was called in the dressing room to hand over the best fielder medal to Rishabh Pant after the side’s crucial six-run win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match and revealed that he had tears in his eyes when he heard about the wicketkeeper-batter's life-threatening car accident in December 2022.

In Sunday’s low-scoring thriller at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Pant scored a crucial 42 off 31 balls, despite not getting his timing in the initial stage of his knock and being dropped four times. With the keeping gloves, Pant took three sharp catches to be adjudged best Indian fielder in the game against Pakistan.

"All I say for Rishabh. But first of all, brilliant performance and great character shown by guys. But I had tears in my eyes when I heard about his accident. When I saw him in hospital, it was even worse. Then for him to come back from there and be back in the A-zone playing one of the biggest games of all time, India vs Pakistan, is heartwarming," said Shastri in a video posted on bcci.tv.

Further lauding Pant’s wicketkeeping skills in the match against Pakistan, Shastri remarked, "Batting, everybody knew. What you're capable of, the X-factor you have. But your wicketkeeping and the range of movement that you have so quickly got back in after the operation, is a tribute for how much you worked hard.

"Not just for yourself, it's an inspiration to millions around the globe that from adversity, from the jaws of death, you can snatch a win as well. So well done, fantastic and keep up the good work and keep going."

Fielding coach T Dilip applauded the Indian team for being sharp and committed in their on-field efforts on a slow outfield. "One thing which stood out was sheer commitment towards excellence in fielding, which led to greatness today. In high pressure situations, being proactive is extremely important and this game was great example.

"Like fielders going to hotspots, when the throw was thrown, the backing up was there and everyone looked at each other. It looked like everyone was working as one unit and it made for an outstanding effort. This level of co-ordination between you guys makes us effective and it sets us apart from any other team."

After India were bowled out for 119 in 19 overs, Pakistan were restricted to 113-7 in 20 overs, as the Rohit Sharma-led side got their second win of the competition. They will next face co-hosts USA in New York on Wednesday.



“It was a typical India-Pakistan game, where the pendulum swinged from one side to the other. Its a game that put everyone on the edge, not just in the dug out or in the dressing room. In the end it is the team that seizes the big moment and holds their nerves, they (India) came out on top," concluded Shastri.