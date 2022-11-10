T20 World Cup: Jos was unbelievable, says an overjoyed Alex Hales after England qualify for finals

Alex Hales expressed his delight and also praised skipper Jos Butter on Thursday after the duo took England into the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in style.

England thrashed India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final at Adelaide Oval after Buttler and Hales put up a record 170-run opening stand for England in reply to India's 168 for 6 in 20 overs.

Hales was not even included in England's initial squad for the T20 World Cup. He last played for England in 2019. However, an injury to Jonny Bairstow just ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 saw Hales' inclusion in England's Australia-bound squad.

Speaking about the opportunity he received in the last moment, Hales said he never though he would play in a World Cup again so getting a chance to do so was a "special feeling." The opening batsman also termed his 47-ball 86 not out against India on Thursday as a perfect innings.

"Huge occasion, India in a semifinal of a World Cup, really happy with the way I played and it is as special as it gets. This is one of the best grounds to bat in especially in the powerplay, a really good surface and great value for good cricket shots, this is a ground I have good memories of and enjoy batting here," said Hales at the post-match presentation in Adelaide.

Buttler, who is playing his first World Cup as England's national captain, scored the winning runs by smashing Mohammed Shami was a six at long-on. He roared in delight as he remained not out for 80 off 49 deliveries. He struck nine fours and three sixes as he scored the runs at a strike-rate of 163.27.

"I never thought I would play in a World Cup again, so to get the chance is a very special feeling, in a country (Australia) that I love and spend a lot of time in, tonight is one of the best nights of my career. Jos was unbelievable," added Hales, who was named the Player of the Match in the semi-final.

India vs England: 'Hales was brilliant today,' says Jos Buttler



Meanwhile, referring to England's loss to Ireland in the Super 12s, England skipper Butter said that his side have shown "character" since the defeat and it has been an amazing journey.

"I think the character we have shown since then (England's loss against Ireland) - it has been amazing. We came here very excited, there was a very good feeling. Everyone from 1 to 11 - stood up today. We always want to start fast and aggressive. Rashid was batting at 11, that's incredible to know that we have such depth," said Buttler after England's 10-wicket victory.

Buttler returned the favour to Hales by praising him too. The captain said that the explosive hitter used the dimensions well, while he also credited fast bowler Chris Jordan for his spell of 1 for 24 in three overs.

"Hales used the dimensions well and he has shown his form. He was brilliant today. It's important to enjoy this, it was a brilliant performance from us. I think we need to give special credit to Jordan, to bowl 3 overs at the death coming into the semi-final, it was a tough job. He handled the pressure towards the end pretty well, especially bowling against a world class player like Hardik Pandya," added Buttler further.

England will face Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (Nov. 13).