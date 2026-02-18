T20I rankings: Abhishek maintains top spot; Ishan enters top 10 in batting chart

Dubai: India opener Abhishek Sharma held on to his lead at the top of the batter rankings despite some recent form concerns, while wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan entered the Top 10 in the latest ICC Rankings update.

Abhishek didn't have a good outing so far in the T20 World Cup as he began his campaign with a golden duck against the USA in India’s first game. He was, however, admitted to hospital in New Delhi due to a stomach infection and was left out of the game against Namibia. On his return against Pakistan, he again fell for the duck.

But the young opener managed to continue to hold on tohis lead on batting summit. Meanwhile, Ishan, who scored his second consecutive half-century at the T20 World Cup, took a giant leap of 17 places to be placed eighth overall following his 77 from just 40 deliveries to pick up the Player of the Match award.

Sri Lanka hard-hitter Pathum Nissanka gained three places to move to third on the list for T20I batters after his brilliant century against Australia in Kandy.

There are also big gains on the batter rankings for South Africa duo Ryan Rickelton (up 22 spots to 11th) and Aiden Markram (up six rungs to equal 15th), USA's Saiteja Mukkamalla (up 16 places to 21st) and England youngster Jacob Bethell (up 22 slots to 32nd) courtesy of some decent innings at the T20 World Cup.

The tight battle to be the No.1 ranked T20I all-rounder has continued as Pakistan's Saim Ayub rose to the top once again on the updated ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings.

Ayub and Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza have enjoyed a tight battle in recent times. Ayub claimed the premier spot, overtaking Raza at the top on the back of his three-wicket haul against India in Colombo at the T20 World Cup.

Raza dropped to second as a result, while Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee (up two places) and Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai (up four spots) share fourth place on the same list following some good recent efforts.

It's also tight at the top of the T20I bowler rankings, with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan gaining one place to move to second overall and close in on India counterpart Varun Chakravarthy at the head of proceedings.

Zimbabwe pacer Brad Evans jumps 10 spots to fifth following consecutive three-wicket hauls at the T20 World Cup, while there are also gains for India pair Axar Patel (up four places to 14th) and Jasprit Bumrah (up six spots to 15th) and Ireland spinner Matthew Humphreys (up 23 rungs to 23rd).



