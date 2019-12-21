Trending :
Telangana Super Cricket League begins on Jan 7

Telangana Super Legue-2020 will be held in Hyderabad from January 7 to February.

Hyderabad: Telangana Super Legue-2020 will be held in Hyderabad from January 7 to February. This was announced by the founder president of TSL Sports Events Mohammad Parvez here at Press Club on Friday.

Speaking to media, Mohammad Parvez said that the main objective of the tournament was to encourage local talent. He said that matches will be held in 12 cricket grounds and 30 teams will participate in the tournament.

Players with age from 14 to 25 years will be eligible to play in the tournament, he said. Preliminary league matches will start on January 7 at Moinabad cricket ground, he said.

The teams interested in participating in the tournament can register the teams at the website http://www.telanganasuperleague.com, he said. For further details, contact mobile number 9177142413.

The winners of the tournament will receive Rs 1.5 lakh and runners up team will get Rs 50,000 along with a cricket kit, he said.

Telangana sports minister V Srinivas Goud will inaugurate the tournament and Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammad Azaruddin will attend the final match, he said.

