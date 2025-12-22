Thailand’s Nattaya Boochatham, Rosenan Kano retire from international cricket

Bangkok: In a surprising move, two long-serving women cricketers of Thailand, Nattaya Boochatham and Rosenan Kanoh, announced their retirements from international cricket after claiming their sixth consecutive gold medal in the Women’s T20 competition at the SEA Games Thailand 2025.

Veteran all-rounder Nattaya Boochatham confirmed the final was the last appearance of her international career. At 39, she has been a central figure in Thailand’s rise on the regional and global stage, consistently contributing as a left-handed top-order batter and a reliable off-spinner.

The gold-medal win against Malaysia provided a fitting end to Boochatham’s time in national colours. A cornerstone of the Thailand women’s team for more than a decade, she played key roles in the side’s successes across ICC and ACC tournaments, including appearances at the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia and multiple Asia Cup campaigns. She was also part of the squad that recently lifted the ICC Emerging Nations Trophy.

Boochatham finished her career with more than 100 wickets in official women’s T20 internationals, a mark that stood as a national record until Thipatcha Putthawong surpassed it recently. Her value as a dependable all-rounder leaves a significant gap as Thailand transitions into their next phase.

Joining her in retirement was all-rounder Rosenan Kanoh, who ended her international career on a high during the same final. Thailand were under pressure at 19/3 while chasing a modest target of 59 when the 26-year-old walked to the crease.

Kanoh responded with a calm and assured innings, backing herself to play her shots as she guided Thailand home. She brought the scores level with a six before striking the winning runs, sealing the gold medal and signing off from international cricket on a high.

As Thailand women's cricket moves forward, the impact and legacy of both Boochatham and Kanoh will remain deeply woven into the team’s international journey.