‘The little bloke was tremendous’, Ponting lauds Chahal for role in record-breaking win

New Chandigarh: Punjab Kings registered a record-breaking win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), picking a 16-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders at the New PCA Stadium at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. Doing so, Punjab defended the lowest total in IPL history.

With Kolkata needing 112 to chase, Punjab bowlers had the pressure of taking wickets. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four crucial wickets to dismantle the KKR batting unit and helped his side get the win.

After the match, Ponting praised Chahal during a chat with his team in the dressing room. "I want to praise all the bowlers who were outstanding. But the little bloke sitting down here (pointing at Chahal) was tremendous," he said.

"We have challenged you a bit during the week as well to go back to being you and bowling like you. What did you do tonight? You bowled like you, and you won us the game," Ponting further added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the results, Chahal credited the entire team for the win. "It is a team effort. We wanted to be positive, and we felt that if we got 2-3 wickets in the power-play, then it would be good. In the last game, I conceded 56 in 4 overs, but I had full confidence and backed myself and my abilities."

"I always have the mindset of how to get the batters out. I varied my pace, and if they have to hit, they will have to make an effort. When you win such a game, the team's morale will be high. It's my first man of the match for Punjab, I'm confident that if I keep backing my skills and believe in myself, then I will get success," he further added.

After electing to bat, Punjab batters struggled to get going and were bundled out for 111. But backed by a jam-packed stadium in New Chandigarh, the Kings continued to fight hard to get the win. With the electric home crowd cheering for the Kings, Punjab bowlers bowled out the opposition for 95, registering a sensational win.

Ponting also praised left-arm speedsters Marco Jansen (3-17) and Arshdeep Singh (1-11), who both were crucial in the bowling attack.

"Arshdeep, you are used to taking the new ball. But the attitude that you showed, not doing so and accepting that was good to see. Then, when the opportunity came for you, you stood up as the leader of the attack and played a role for the team tonight. That says a lot about you. That is what we want from the rest of the group, right? It's not always going to be exactly the way we want it," Ponting said.

"The way that we started with the ball led by Marco was tremendous. I talked in the bowlers' meeting today that Marco had actually got Sunil Narine out twice in five balls before today. So I spoke with the skipper at the break, and he wanted Marco to bowl the first over to get Narine out, and the strategy worked for us. It goes to show with a bit of intent and a bit of never-die sort of attitude, we can keep ourselves in the game," he added.

With four wins in six games so far, Punjab are now sitting in the fourth position in the table. With still a long way to go in the tournament, Ponting asked his team to keep their focus.

"Now, let's not get too carried away with what has happened tonight. We have set a standard for ourselves on belief, understanding what it is going to take for teams to beat us, and understanding what it is going to take for us to win tough games," he signed off.



