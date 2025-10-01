Tilak Varma Meets Hyderabad CM After Asia Cup Win | HCA Awards Rs 10 Lakh

Indian cricket player Tilak Varma met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The south-paw played a crucial inning agaonst Pakistan in the finals of Asia Cup to help India win the trophy.

The Chief Minister praised Tilak for his great performance. Tilak gave a cricket bat as a gift to the Chief Minister. Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari and others were also there.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) will give Rs 10,00,000 to Tilak Varma and Mohammed Siraj. They are giving this money to honor the players for their great achievements.

A senior official from HCA said this shows their support for local players. They want to encourage young cricketers to do well in the future.