U-19 Cricket World Cup: India bowl Japan out for 3rd lowest total in history

India bowled out Japan for 41 in their Under-19 Cricket World Cup match at Bloemfontein on Tuesday. It was the joint-second lowest total in the history of the tournament.

Japan, who made their U-19 Cricket World Cup debut on Tuesday, also became a part of another forgettable history as they now have joint third-lowest team total in U19 international cricket history.

Canada and Bangladesh were the other teams to get bowled out for 41 in 2002 and 2008 editions of the CU-19 Cricket World Cup respectively.

Scotland's 22-all out remains the lowest-ever total by a team at the ICC tournament, which they had scored against Australia in 2004. It is also the lowest total overall in the history of U-19 international cricket.

Ravi Bishnoi led India's bowling attack in their Group A game on Tuesday with four wickets to his name as Japan's total of 41 all out in 22.5 overs also turned out to be the lowest total by a team against Team India in the U-19 Cricket World Cup. The other wickets were shared between Kartik Tyagi (3 for 10), Akash Singh (2 for 11) and Vidyadhar Patil (1 for 8).

Out of Japan's 41 runs, 19 runs were earned, courtesy of extra runs given by the Indian bowlers (12 wides and 7 leg byes). Neither of the Japanese batters managed to reach double-digit scores, while five5 of them got dismissed for a duck, including two golden duck dismissals. Shu Noguchi (7) and Kento Dobell (7) were their joint highest run-scorer in the match.

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra remained unbeaten on 29 from 18 and 13 from 11 as India, who are the most successful side in the tournament having won four titles, won the match in 4.5 overs and by 10 wickets.