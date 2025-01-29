U19 WC: Nigeria women win nail-biter against Ireland to finish campaign on high

Bangi: Nigeria scripted the perfect ending to their U19 women's T20 World Cup campaign, clinching a six-run victory against Ireland in their super six match here at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval on Wednesday.

With a win, Nigeria secured third place in Super Six Group 2, while Ireland's defeat meant they couldn't surpass New Zealand, finishing at the bottom of the group.

Despite a slow start, Nigeria posted a tricky total of 94 in the early fixture after Niamh MacNulty won the toss and elected to bowl. Kia McCartney was the pick of Ireland's bowlers, finishing with 2-13 from four overs.

Losing key batter Victory Igbinedion in the first over and in the lurch at 18/3 inside five overs, Christabel Chukwuonye (25) led Nigeria's rebuild act with contributions from Omosigho Eguakun (17) and late flurries from Peculiar Agboya and Lilian Ude.

Ireland suffered an early setback in their chase, losing a wicket in the first over, but Freya Sargent and Rebecca Lowe steadied the innings, guiding them to 30-2 by the end of the powerplay. However, regular wickets kept Nigeria in control despite some late resistance from Millie Spence and Kia McCartney.

Nigeria managed to withstand the late scare, bowling out Ireland for 88 to secure a narrow 6-run victory.

Lillian Ude was the standout performer with figures of 3/11, while Peace Usen and Anointed Akhigbe chipped in with two wickets each. For her all-round contribution, including a crucial 12 off 11 with the bat, Ude was named Player of the Match.







