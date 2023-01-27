U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India beats New Zealand to Enter Final

India secured a spot in the finals of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating New Zealand in the semi-final match. India put in a strong performance, with Parshavi Chopra taking three wickets in four overs to limit New Zealand to 107 runs in 20 overs. India's chase was led by Shweta Sehrawat, who hit a half-century to guide the team to victory with eight wickets remaining and more than five overs to spare. India will now face the winner of the second semi-final match between Australia and England in the final on January 29th

Brief Scores:

India: 110-2 (14.2 overs)

Sehrawat- 61*, Tiwari- 22, Shafali Verma- 10

Anjum Chopra 3-20, Shafali Verma 1-7, Sadhu 1-17, Archana 1-20

New Zealand: 107-9 (20 Overs)

Plimmer - 35, Gaze - 26, Sharp - 13, Knight- 12

Browning 2-18