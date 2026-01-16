U19 World Cup: Henil Patel credits Steyn's aggression for his match-winning spell vs USA

New Delhi: India U19 pacer Henil Patel credited former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn as his inspiration behind his match-winning performance against the USA at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Patel delivered a match-winning spell of 5 for 16 against the USA on Thursday as India cruised to a six-wicket win and began their U19 World Cup campaign in style. Patel said that growing up, Steyn was his favourite bowler, and he attempts to copy Steyn's bowling style.

"What I get from Dale Steyn is that I like his aggression a lot," Patel told ICC Digital. "His bowling was so good that there was no batter who could play against him easily because he was so tough to face."

It was the third-best bowling performance by an Indian in any Men’s Under-19 World Cup. Only Kamal Passi’s 6 for 23 against Zimbabwe in 2012 and Anukul Roy’s 5 for 14 against Papua New Guinea in 2018 are better.

Three of Patel’s five wickets came during a strong new-ball spell at Queens Sports Club. This left the USA struggling at 34 for 4. The soft-spoken 18-year-old later said that his success early on came from pitching the ball up, aiming for the stumps, and always looking for wickets.

"I have a mindset to get the batter out within three to four deliveries," Patel declared. "I go into training with a proper mindset, I get my body ready and it's the same in a match. It's all about taking early wickets, I go with the same mindset and I stay calm."

Five-time winners India inserted in the USA after winning the toss, and Henil Patel instantly validated that decision by delivering a fiery opening spell that broke the resistance of the USA top order. The right-arm pacer picked up three wickets inside the first 12 overs as the USA were reduced to 35/4.

The Indians then tightened the screws on the USA middle-order to pick up wickets at regular intervals as Deepesh Devendran, Ambarish RS, Khilan Patel, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi all picked up a wicket each. Patel then returned to clean up the tail and bag the first fifer of the tournament to bowl USA out for just 107 inside 36 overs.

India will be back in action against Bangladesh for their second game in Group A on Saturday.