Varun Chakravarthy Added to India’s ODI Squad for 2025 Series Against England

In a significant update, Varun Chakravarthy has been added to India’s ODI squad for 2025 in preparation for the upcoming three-match series against England. Despite not being included in India’s Champions Trophy squad, Chakravarthy’s exceptional recent performances have earned him a well-deserved call-up to the national team for this series.

Chakravarthy, known for his mystery spin, was seen training with Team India in Nagpur on Tuesday. His selection follows a remarkable run in the recent IPL 2024, where he played a crucial role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ title-winning campaign with 21 wickets. This performance was followed by a stellar international display in the T20I series against England, where he was awarded Player of the Series for his consistent brilliance in troubling opposition batters.

Despite calls from cricket experts like Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik for Chakravarthy’s inclusion in the Champions Trophy squad, the Indian selection committee has opted for Kuldeep Yadav as their primary spin option, with Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar also named in the squad as spin-bowling all rounders.

Sanju Samson Injury Update:

Meanwhile, in unfortunate news, Sanju Samson will be sidelined for six weeks after injuring his left index finger during the final T20I against England. Despite coming into the series in red-hot form with three centuries in his last five matches, Samson managed only 51 runs across five games in the T20I series. He is expected to recover in time for the IPL 2025, where he will captain Rajasthan Royals once again.

Mumbai’s Domestic Boost:

In other cricket updates, Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav have both made themselves available for Mumbai in the upcoming Ranji Trophy knockouts. Both players, who were part of India’s T20I squad, will be seen in Mumbai’s quarter final clash against Haryana in Lahli. This follows the BCCI's recent emphasis on national players being available for domestic cricket.

With Varun Chakravarthy’s India call-up, the India ODI squad 2025 is expected to benefit from his mystery spin in the upcoming series against England. Keep an eye on further squad changes and cricket updates as the series approaches.