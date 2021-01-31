Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer, Arjun Tendulkar Among 100 Players Selected For Mumbai Camp

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Surya Kumar Yadav, and former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, are among the 100 players selected by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the probable players' camp for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. "All the above-selected players are requested to report at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 8 am in coloured clothing," MCA Secretary Sanjay Naik and Jt Secretary Shahalam Shaikh said in a statement.

"However, it was extremely important for us to ensure that women's cricket takes place and I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women's One-day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under 19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21," he wrote.

The players selected for the camp are: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube, Surya Kumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Dhaval Kulkarni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Akarshit Gomel, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffar, Prayag Bhati, Akhil Herwadkar, Divyansh Saxena, Kevin Almeida, Bravish Shetty, Akhil Rajput, Vaidik Murkar, Chinmay Sutar, Hashir Dafedar, Jayesh Pokhare, Nikhil Patil (Jr), Agni Chopra, Gaurish Jadhav, Suved Parkar, Nikhil Patil (Sub Jr), Siddharth Akre, Japjeet Randhawa, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kaushik Chikhlikar, Varun Lawande, Atharva Ankolekar, Shams Mulani, Sujit Nayak, Dhrumil Matkar, Asif Shaikh, Karsh Kothari, Kunal Thorat, Sagar Mishra, Shreyas Gurav, Vinayak Bhoir, Vijay Gohil, Yash Dicholkar, Yash Chavan, Aditya Dhumal, Nehal Katakdhond, Rahul Sawant, Prasad Patil, Gaurav Jathar, Rraunak Ssharma, Khizar Dafedar, Prashant Solanki, Parikshit Valsangkar, Pardeep Sahu, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Salman Khan, Ankush Jaiswal, Akshay Ghorpade, Kalpesh Sawant, Akash Parkar, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shubham Ranjane, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Akash Anand, Ajinkya Patil, Vaibhav Kalamkar, Siddhanth Adatrao, Adeeb Usmani, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Ravi Solanki, Kruthik Hanagawadi, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atif Attarwala, Vikas Singh, Saksham Jha, Arjun Tendulkar, Abul Kalam, Roystan Dias, Aquib Qureshi, Siddharth Raut, Danish Shaikh, Hruthik Kamble, Nikhil Date, Nadeem Shaikh, Anjdeep Lad, Atif Shaikh, Deepak Shetty, Harsh Tanna, Swapnil Salvi, Prasad Patil, Swapnil Pradhan, Parag Khanapurkar, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Rugved Kulkarni.

After successfully organising the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, the BCCI is set to host the Vinoo Mankad Trophy -- U19 limited-overs tournament -- along with Vijay Hazare and senior women's one-dayers.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in his letter to the state associations, accessed by ANI, informed them on Friday night that the decision was taken with an eye on the COVID-19 pandemic and the feedback of the state bodies.

"The pandemic has tested each and every one of us and there is no life that has remained untouched by it, and while it has been difficult, your support has meant that we have been able to resume both domestic and international cricket in the men's category.

"As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games.

