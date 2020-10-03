IPL 2020: Virat Kohli scores 72 as RCB defeat RR, climb to the top of points table

Virat Kohli scores in IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli became the first player to reach 5,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during RCB's match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday.

Chasing RR's target of 155, Kohli, remained unbeaten on 72 from 53 balls as RCB sealed the match by eight wickets and five deliveries to spare at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. In his knock of 72, Kohli two sixes and seven fours. The RCB skipper, who is the leading run-scorer in the IPL, is 132 runs ahead of second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina, who is not a part of the ongoing IPL 2020.



Only three batsmen in the IPL have scored 5,000 runs or more, the third batsman being Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma, who was the latest entrant in the elite list and so far has scored 5,068 runs in India's T20 league.



Apart from Kohli, RCB opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal also scored a half-century to help ease RCB's chase of 155. Padikkal, who scored a 45-ball 63, registered his third fifty of the ongoing IPL 2020. His knock was inclusive of six and six fours.



Speaking about batting along side Kohli, Padikkal descrived that as a different feeling in the post-match interview. "It's a different feeling (batting alongside Virat Kohli), I have watched him so much since I have been small. So, to bat with him is an unreal feeling and I'm enjoying it thoroughly. He just kept pushing me. I was getting tired a little bit, I was cramping up, he just kept pushing me to finish the innings. He kept telling me that I have to play till the end and see the team through.



That's how he bats and that's what he was trying to convey to me as well. I am just playing on the merit of the ball, I am watching the ball as closely as I can and trying to make the decision. It was really hot, especially after fielding for 20 overs to come out and bat, it was pretty hard. It's important that we keep playing the way we are playing and keep getting the wins under the belt. Not anymore (when asked if he was pinching himself), maybe the first innings, now it's part of the job and I just want to keep doing well for the side and keep winning games for the team," added Karnataka batsman in the same interview.



Earlier, RCB restricted RR to 154 in the first innings, courtesy of Chahal's 3 for 24 in his quota of four overs, who was also the eventual Player of the Match. Mahipal Lomror top-scored for RR with 47 from 39 balls.



With the eight-wicket victory on Saturday, RCB climbed to the top of the points table with three wins in four matches, with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the second and third place respectively.



RCB next face Delhi Capitals on Monday in Dubai, while RR next take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.