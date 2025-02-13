Viswanath, Taufel, Bowden to officiate in inaugural International Masters League

Mumbai: Iconic umpires Simon Taufel and Billy Bowden will team up with all-time great Gundappa Viswanath as officials in the inaugural edition of the International Masters League.

The umpires’ panel, which will be headed by Taufel, also features experienced officials Umesh Dubey and Lyndon Edward Hannibal. G.R. Viswanath will serve as the match referee. This distinguished line-up will ensure the highest standards of officiating during the league.

Taufel, a five-time ICC Umpire of the Year, is renowned for his impeccable decision-making and contribution to the sport. Bowden, famous for his flamboyant signalling style, is one of the most recognisable figures in cricket history.

Expressing his excitement, Simon Taufel said, "Cricket has given us many unforgettable moments and the International Masters League is bringing those glory days back. To stand in the middle once again and officiate in matches featuring some of the greatest cricketers of all time, is an absolute privilege. Fans can expect top-quality action, camaraderie, and an experience once again to be cherished.”

"It is an honour to be the match referee for the inaugural edition of the International Masters League. This tournament brings together some of the biggest names in cricket, and I look forward to ensuring that the spirit of the game is upheld while witnessing these icons showcase their skills all over again. The passion for the sport never fades, and I am excited to be part of a league that celebrates the legacy of cricket’s finest,” said Viswanath, former India captain.

The first season of the International Masters League, featuring cricketing greats from across the globe, will take place from February 22 to March 16 across Navi Mumbai, Vadodara and Raipur.

With these esteemed figures joining the tournament, IML is shaping up to be a grand spectacle, bringing the sport’s most celebrated names back into action. Fans can expect an unforgettable cricketing extravaganza that will enable them to relive the golden era of the game.