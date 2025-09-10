  • Menu
Watch India’s Team Prepare for Asia Cup Opener vs UAE – Hardik Pandya in Action

See the Indian cricket team train ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 opener against UAE. Watch Hardik Pandya and other players practicing hard in this official BCCI video.

The BCCI shared an exciting video before India’s first match of the Asia Cup 2025 against the UAE. It was posted on their official social media.

The video shows the Indian team practicing hard. They focus on fitness and game strategies.

Fans noticed Hardik Pandya’s new blonde hair. It caught everyone’s attention.

The video shows the team is ready and determined to take on their opponents.

