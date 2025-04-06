'We miss playing in the IPL': Rashid Latif believes league ban continues to impact Pakistan cricket

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has stated that the Men in Green ‘miss playing in the IPL’ and it is a major reason why the nation has not performed up to their standards recently.

After the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, which saw 12 Pakistani players play in the league, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to ban Pakistan players from the world's richest franchise league after the Mumbai terrorist attacks later in the year.

“Obviously, we miss it as well (playing in the IPL), if we would have played then it increased the interest and business. Some broadcaster would definitely be showing it here if our players were playing,” Latif told IANS.

Sohail Tanvir, Kamran Akmal and Younis Khan, all representing the Rajasthan Royals remain the only three players from Pakistan to win the IPL trophy in 2008.

Latif also elaborated by showing the steady rise of cricket in countries like New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan who have all benefited from playing in the premier T20 league.

“You look at the other countries in New Zealand, West Indies and South Africa, players from these countries have come to the IPL and played against the best players in the world. You have Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada, the best bowlers in the world bowling at you, the competition is high, so you learn a lot with high-class facilities.

"When you talk about football you think of Manchester United and Real Madrid, because they have the best facilities and players don’t want to leave such places. So when you play in the IPL, the best league in the world, then when you go to other countries to play then you take it lightly," the former wicketkeeper-batter said.

“Afghanistan’s rise has also been through IPL, after Rashid Khan they have brought in Noor Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai and Fazhalaq Farooqi - they have caused instant impact on the national level as well,” added Latif.